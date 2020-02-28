Iowa's Tristan Wirfs posts record-breaking NFL combine workout

INDIANAPOLIS -- Just when it looked like Mekhi Becton was going to steal the show at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Tristan Wirfs took center stage and dominated.

The former Iowa offensive tackle recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.85 seconds, the best time of any offensive lineman this year. Prior to his run, he posted a 36.5-inch vertical jump, which is a modern record among O-linemen. To top it all off, he recorded a 10-foot-1 broad jump, which ties Kolton Miller's combine record for an O-lineman.

That's an amazing showing for a player who checked in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds earlier this week.

Wirfs entered the combine as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 13 prospect in the draft. He was expected to perform well in Indianapolis, but he exceeded expectations and may have put to rest any doubts about whether he belongs in the ranks of the elite in this draft class.