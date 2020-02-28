Hopeful of return, Eric Berry draws Colts' interest

A year passed with scarcely a peep about former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry.

The 31-year-old, who sat out all of last season and has played just four games the past three years, including playoffs, spent the time working out and is ready to make a comeback.

We knew the safety intended to play in 2020, now we have a team linked to Berry.

NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported on NFL NOW Friday that the most likely landing spot for Berry is the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts GM Chris Ballard declined to comment on the report.

"But I've been told that there have at least been discussions," Trotter said of Berry to Indy. "One of Eric Berry's best friends is Justin Houston, his former teammate in Kansas City, who is now with the Colts."

Berry blew out his Achilles in the first game of the 2017 season. Trotter noted that the safety believed he tried to come back too soon from the injury, elongating his absence.

He was released by the Chiefs last offseason and didn't play in the 2019 campaign. Berry also tore his ACL early in his career and battled back from Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Trotter noted that Berry "did have offers" to play last season, but the safety wanted to ensure he was fully healthy before making his return.

"I've seen tape of him, and he looks great," Trotter said.

When healthy, Berry was a patrolman on the back end. That was many moons ago, however.

If a team like the Colts decides to give him a shot at returning, it'd likely be on a low-risk contract that could pay big dividends if he still has anything left in the tank after a full year without playing.