Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry plans to play in 2020

One of the best safeties of the past decade could be back in the NFL soon.

After sitting out the 2019 season, Eric Berry intends to play in 2020, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. It could be his biggest comeback yet, in a career full of them.

Berry has appeared in just three regular-season games over the past three years, with a ruptured Achilles sidelining him for nearly two full seasons. He was last on the field just 12 months ago for the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.

Released soon after, the three-time All-Pro drew interest from other teams but wanted to recover both mentally and physically after being cut by the only NFL team he'd ever known, per Garafolo.

Kansas City drafted Berry with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 draft and he immediately made good on its investment by earning a Pro Bowl invite as a rookie. After tearing his ACL in the 2011 season opener, he returned to the Pro Bowl in 2012. It's a distinction he's earned in all five of his complete seasons. Unfortunately, he's played a combined 10 games in four others.

How many will the 31-year-old DB play following another sabbatical? History suggests not counting Berry out.