K'Lavon Chaisson: I'm most valuable player in 2020 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS -- LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson has a simple answer for NFL clubs wondering why one of the 2020 NFL Draft's most athletic edge rushers didn't generate more sack production in college, and he can give that answer in three languages.

Chaisson likened his skill set to being trilingual.

"It's obvious. I'm going to be honest -- I'm actually the most valuable player in this draft ... and we all know that. When you hire somebody, do you want to hire someone who speaks one language? Or do you want to hire somebody that speaks three languages? I speak three languages," Chaisson said on Thursday during his NFL Scouting Combine media session. "I can pass rush, drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover, and I can play the run. No offensive lineman will ever just move me off the ball and bully me."

Chaisson posted just 9.5 sacks over three seasons at LSU, but missed nearly all of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL. He rebounded last year with a career-high 6.5 sacks, but on Thursday, he dismissed the notion that sacks are an accurate measure of his impact.

"Don't let sacks fool you. Every game you watch, I'm making production. My impact is being felt. I'm not just a pass rusher. I can affect games in any other way," he said. "... Even if I'm not getting sacks, (consider) my pressures and hurries. I'm always in the quarterback's face. Any offensive linemen I've gone against will tell you they've felt my presence."

Chaisson cited former LSU DE Danielle Hunter as an example of a player with limited sack production at the college level who has gone on to flourish in the pros. A third-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Hunter has been selected to two consecutive Pro Bowls with 29 sacks over the last two seasons. He had just 4.5 in his LSU career.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Chaisson the No. 26 overall player available in the draft entering the combine, and projected him to be selected much higher than that, at No. 11 overall by the New York Jets, in his first mock draft of 2020.