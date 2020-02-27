Patricia calls Matthew Stafford trade rumors 'comical'

Wielding the third overall pick will give the Detroit Lions the power to choose from a plethora of top-notch prospects come April.

Two weeks ago, general manager Bob Quinn dismissed the report that franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford would be traded, a move that, in theory, would open the door for Detroit to draft a QB with that pick. At the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, coach Matt Patricia doubled down on that notion and wrote the rumor off as a joke of the highest degree.

"It's comical, kind of, to me, to be honest with you. Not interested in doing any of that. There's no conversation of that whatsoever," Patricia said to Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager. "In fact, I was away, I was actually at my college -- yeah, the Mighty Engineers -- and I was back there when that news broke and I'm looking at my phone, I'm like 'What is going on?' and 'Who is this guy?' and 'Who put this out there?' It was really confusing so just one of those things that, for me, I kind of laugh at 'cause it's not even a conversation."

Added Patricia, "Honestly, Matt Stafford, I love the guy. He's one of the reasons I came to Detroit when I was looking at different jobs and opportunities and an opportunity to work with a guy like Matthew Stafford, for me, I mean, there's no question."

Stafford was in the midst of one of his best seasons in 2019 before a back injury forced him to miss the final eight games; the team was 3-4-1 with him under center. On Tuesday, Quinn provided an update on his health, saying Stafford is "feeling really good" and is expected to be "full-go" for offseason workouts.

The Lions are in prime position to use their top-3 pick to plug a hole along with their lineup full of exceptional young talent. As of right now, that player is not expected to be cut from the QB cloth.