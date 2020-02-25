LSU S Grant Delpit (ankle) won't do combine drills

LSU product Grant Delpit is nearing to a return.

The highly regarded safety is in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and is close to being a full-go after injuring his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. However, while Delpit will participate in meetings and the medical evaluation, he will not take part in drills in Indy, his goal instead to be ready to go through drills at LSU's pro day on April 3, Rapoport added.

Delpit played with an injured ankle during the 2019 season. He still turned in a stellar junior campaign for the national titlists with 65 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Seen by many as a late first-round pick, Delpit is ranked No. 31 NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's prospect rankings with Jeremiah prognosticating the safety will go 23rd overall to the New England Patriots.