Lions re-sign WR Danny Amendola for 1-year deal

Danny Amendola's stop in Detroit was a quiet success. So much so that both sides are extending the stay.

The Lions are re-signing the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Amendola caught 62 balls for 678 yards and a touchdown last year while making nine starts. Those numbers were in line with his best years with the Patriots. The two-time Super Bowl winner ended up in the Motor City after being cut last spring by the Dolphins, who'd signed him to a two-year contract the previous spring.

There was scuttlebutt that the 34-year-old slot receiver would reunite with Tom Brady, in New England or elsewhere. Instead, Amendola figures to again be a top-three wideout for the Lions.

His production might even improve with a healthy Matthew Stafford. Amendola has caught at least 59 passes in each of the last three seasons, two of which heavily involved backup quarterbacks.