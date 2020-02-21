'Snacks' Harrison tweets Lions release was 'mutual'

According to "Snacks," it was a mutual parting of the ways.

A day after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Lions were set to release defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison, the eight-year NFL veteran took to social media to deliver his side and, along with giving his thanks for his time in Motown, said his release was mutual and that his future is uncertain.

"I'm thankful for my time in Detroit even though it was short time," Harrison said in part in his statement. "This release was a mutual agreement. I'm not sure what the future holds for me but whatever it is that MF better be ready. Thank you Detroit!"

The release of the 31-year-old Harrison still needs to become official, but clearly it's been confirmed.

The move comes likely to save the Lions some cap room, as it frees up $6.7 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

Having begun his career with the Jets in 2012, Harrison became a Pro Bowler in 2016 with the Giants. It was the first of two-plus seasons with Big Blue before he was traded during the 2018 season to the Lions. In 2019, Harrison played 15 games and tallied 49 tackles and two sacks during Detroit's 3-12-1 season of struggles.