Detroit Lions release DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

The latest weight-cut has transpired ahead of the 2020 offseason.

The Detroit Lions are releasing defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Harrison signed a one-year extension with Detroit before this past season, which had the potential to keep him through 2021. In 15 games this season with Detroit, Harrison recorded 49 total tackles and two sacks for a defense that underperformed after an expensive offseason that spent money on their defense.

According to Pelissero, Harrison wants to continue his playing career.

Midway through the 2018 season, Harrison was traded from the New York Giants for a conditional 2019 fifth-round draft pick and proceeded to finish that year with a rare 17-game campaign. Before playing for Big Blue, Harrison played four years for the New York Jets after going undrafted in 2012 out of William Penn University.

Harrison, 31, offers a unique skillset that not all defenses require but his reliable play could still be sought for a team looking for an added push at the line of scrimmage.