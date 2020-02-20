Browns WR Jarvis Landry has surgery on injured hip

It turns out Jarvis Landry needed hip surgery after all.

The Cleveland Browns receiver told NFL.com during the Pro Bowl he played the entire 2019 season with a hip injury but planned just to rehab.

Instead, Landry went under the knife earlier this month.

The team announced Thursday that Landry underwent successful surgery on Feb. 4. The procedure was performed by Dr. Chris Larson in Minnesota.

Landry posted about the surgery in two lengthy Instagram videos.

The good news is Landry is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020 season.

The bad news is that it's never great when your body needs to get cut open.

Despite suffering the injury early in the campaign, Landry didn't miss a start, compiling 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six TDs. He even participated in the Pro Bowl and was around for media interviews during the Super Bowl, suggesting offseason rehab was all that was needed.

Then surgery took place.

Landry joined Odell Beckham Jr. in getting surgically repaired this offseason. OBJ underwent core muscle surgery in January.

With new coach Kevin Stefanski taking over, the Browns hope their top two wideouts will be fully healthy and ready for a bounce-back campaign in 2020.