WR Odell Beckham undergoes core muscle surgery

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham is in recovery mode.

The team announced Tuesday that the star receiver underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia, and a full recovery is expected, per the Browns.

Beckham played through the injury that plagued him since August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in December.

OBJ played all 16 games this season despite dealing with the issue, compiling 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches. The injury, however, could have been one reason for the inconsistent play throughout the campaign. With practice time curtailed, Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't always appear on the same page.

Mayfield made waves last month when commenting on Beckham playing through the injury.

"I'd say it wasn't handled right," Mayfield said of Beckham's injury at the time. "He's not able to run as well as he should be able to, as well as he knows. And that's frustrating for him. You can sense that's some of his frustration, where that comes from. So it wasn't handled the right way in our training room. So, it is what it is. His not 100 percent is still good enough for us."

Despite not being at full-force, Beckham played through the hinderance.

"[I've] been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said during the season. "Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I'm going to give the team everything I have."

After undergoing surgery, the Browns hope Beckham will return to his field-tilting ways under new coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020.