5K yards' worth of history awaiting NFL free agency?

With every spring comes an ample share of chaos and frenzy that is NFL free agency.

For all the pomp and circumstance that has come and gone in offseasons past and will certainly follow in offseasons to come, when March 18 rolls around this year, many are prognosticating one of most star-studded and news-making periods in NFL chronicle.

It might very well make history, according to NFL Research.

Having just celebrated the centennial anniversary of the NFL, only eight players in those glorious 100 years have ever passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season.

The latest was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, a one-man roller coaster who led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing.

Among the top-class contingent he joined in the 5,000-yard club are Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Saints signal-caller Drew Brees. The three of them are impending unrestricted free agents and in the history of the game, no 5,000-yard thrower has ever achieved that feat and gone on to play for another team. Winston might well be the No. 1 contender for that to happen. Or perhaps it's Brady. Either way, it's never happened before.

But plenty of big news and histrionics are expected for a free-agency field overflowing with notable names and achievers.

Winston and Brees are part of a group of would-be free agents that won statistical titles, but now find themselves with unclear futures.

As almost feels like commonplace, Brees led the NFL in completion percentage (74.3).

Winston's Bucs teammate Shaq Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, but his contract is also coming up.

Vikings safety Anthony Harries tied for the league-lead with six interceptions.

Another high-profile quarterback set for the market is the Titans' Ryan Tannehill, who was the leader in passer rating (117.5).

And of course there's Tannehill's teammate, running back Derrick Henry, the reigning NFL rushing king (1,540 yards). Should Henry sign with a new team, he would be the first rushing champion to switch squads since DeMarco Murray during the 2015 offseason.

There's little certainty in any year of free agency, but this will certainly be one for the books -- perhaps the history books.