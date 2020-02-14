Redskins cutting veteran WR Paul Richardson

The Washington Redskins continue to shed veteran players as the new regime takes over.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that receiver Paul Richardson is being let go by the team, per a source informed of the situation.

The news comes after the Redskins cut veteran corner Josh Norman.

After four seasons in Seattle, Richardson signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Washington in 2018. He earned $16.9 million of that in his two years with the Redskins.

The team creates $2.5 million in salary cap savings with $6 million in dead money by releasing Richardson.

After signing his impressive contract in 2018, Richardson didn't live up to the deal. Bungled by injuries, he appeared in just 17 games in two seasons and totaled 507 receiving yards with four touchdowns on 48 receptions.

The 27-year-old isn't a top-shelf wideout but could provide depth to a squad looking for a veteran. A reunion with the Seahawks, who should be in the market for a receiver to pair with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, could make sense after Richardson's sojourn in Washington.