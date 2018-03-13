Redskins sign wideout Paul Richardson

The Washington Redskins will add speed back to their receiving corps.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday the Redskins signed ex-Seattle Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson to a five-year, $40 million deal with $20 million in guarantees, according to sources familiar with the pact.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the deal. Richardson was ranked No. 41 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

Richardson spent his first four seasons in Seattle after being selected in the second round in 2014. The 6-foot receiver busted out last year, compiling 44 receptions, 703 yards and six TDs.

The 25-year-old became a big-play target for Russell Wilson, playing off the attention paid to Doug Baldwin, averaging 16.0 yards per reception. His play all but guaranteed he priced himself out of Seattle.

The Seahawks' loss is a big win for Washington, where Richardson will provide a deep target for Alex Smith opposite Josh Doctson, with Jamison Crowder patrolling the slot. The Redskins' offense lacked a field-stretching option after DeSean Jackson left last season. Now Jay Gruden gets a new, young deep threat to help expand his remade offense.