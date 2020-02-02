A to Z of the NFL Offseason

Super Bowl 54 marked the end of the 2019 NFL season but don't despair. There is rarely a dull moment in the offseason and the NFL does a great job of creating tent-pole events that simply must be a part of your calendar. From the NFL Combine in February to free agency in March, the NFL Draft in April and the opening of training camps in July and August; there is much to keep us entertained and intrigued between now and next season's opening kickoff.

Here is an A to Z to help you through the 2020 NFL offseason...

A is for... Antonio

The controversial but talented Antonio Brown spent much of the 2019 season out of football and could still face disciplinary action from the NFL. Does this playmaking receiver find a way back into the league?

B is for... Brady

Where will superstar quarterback Tom Brady land this offseason? Does he return to New England in a bid to win a seventh title or do we see him in another uniform at the end of his Hall of Fame career?

C is for... CBA

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league does not need to be ratified until after the 2020 season but the expectation is the new labour deal gets done this spring.

D is for... Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will be off the charts when Las Vegas plays host to the annual selection process from April 23-25. College football's best players will sail in on gondolas and we should expect more of a show than ever before.

E is for... Emmanuel

Had San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo delivered the ball on the money, Emmanuel Sanders could have scored the winning touchdown in Super Bowl 54. And now he is a free agent. Do the 49ers re-sign this key veteran receiver?

F is for... Free Agency

The new league year opens with free agency on March 18 and the transfer-deadline-day-in-reverse action should be more frenzied than ever with so many big names set to hit the open market.

G is for... Games

How many will feature in a regular season once the new CBA has been signed? The proposal is that the regular season will expand to 17 games in the not-too-distant future but that is still to be voted on by the players and their union.

H is for... Hitting

The NFL could feature even more reductions in offseason hitting in practices once the new CBA is agreed. It is one major concession the league is willing to make to the players, all in the name of safety

In-depth testing... College football's leading players will be tested and then tested some more â both physically and mentally - at the NFL Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis from February 23 to March 2.

J is for... Joe Burrow

The presumptive first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be much talked about in the coming months. Will the LSU quarterback become a Bengal or could Cincinnati trade their number one pick for a larger haul?

K is for... Kickoff

The kickoff has been under the spotlight in recent offseasons when it comes to law changes and alternative options are always being sought. Could the new kickoff showcased in the XFL be on the table for discussion?

L is for... London games

We know the Jaguars will be playing two regular season home games in London in 2020 but what else will be on the slate? Needless to say this will be one of the most eagerly-anticipated announcements of the offseason.

M is for... Mitchell

It is going to be a big training camp for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Regardless of whether the Bears bring in competition or not, Trubisky needs a strong preseason heading into the 2020 campaign.

N is for... Newton

What will the future hold for Cam Newton, who is still a Panther for now? Does he stay in Charlotte or will he get traded as the Panthers look to create a new template under first-year head coach Matt Rhule?

O is for... Opening of training camps

There is no greater time to be an NFL fan than when training camps open towards the end of July. Hope springs eternal and every team dreams of turning things around, much like San Francisco did in 2019.

P is for... Pass interference

Pass interference being reviewable via instant replay was a 2019-only deal so what happens when owners meet to discuss rule changes for 2020? With no major controversies in the postseason, my guess is that this sticks around.

Q is for... Quinn

Robert Quinn will turn 30 in mid-May and will enter his 10th season in 2020. But the veteran defensive end recorded 11 ½ sacks and 57 QB pressures for Dallas last term and will attract interest as a free agent.

R is for... Raiding the Chiefs

Reigning Super Bowl champions often get raided on the roster front and the Chiefs will need to guard against that. They have 27 free agents and priority number one is re-signing defensive tackle Chris Jones.

S is for... Safeties

If your team needs to fill one of the NFL's most important positions, this could be the year to do it. Among those on the market are Anthony Harris, Justin Simmons, Devin McCourty, Jimmie Ward and Vonn Bell.

T is for... Teddy and Taysom

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said keeping all three free agent quarterbacks in Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill is unlikely. If Brees stays, who does Payton hold onto as the heir apparent?

U is for... Underpaid

What kind of contracts will star running backs Derrick Henry and Melvin Gordon receive in 2020? Both are free agents and could end up being underpaid as the position continues to be de-valued across the NFL.

V is for... Veteran signal-callers

In addition to Brady and Brees, a host of veteran quarterbacks could make it to the open market. The Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers and what becomes of Ryan Tannehill and Jameis Winston?

W is for... Watkins

Sammy Watkins is a former first-round draft choice who came up big for the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. But inconsistency and injuries have been a part of his NFL life. Do KC trade, release or keep this talented wide receiver?

X is for... XFL

It's okay to admit it, we've all had a sneaky peek at the XFL, right? While there is no tie-in between the NFL and XFL, there is no doubt that stars of this spring league will be on NFL rosters come the season kickoff in September.

Y is for... Yannick

In four seasons with Jacksonville, Yannick Ngakoue has recorded 37 ½ sacks and 14 forced fumbles. There will be a very strong market for this athletic pass rusher who only turns 25 at the end of March.

Z is for... Generation Z

The NFL is now a young man's game and particularly at quarterback where youthful signal-callers - led by Patrick Mahomes - are set to dominate for the next decade. Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen are well on their way and we should expect big things from the next batch of youngsters coming out of college.