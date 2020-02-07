49ers TE Garrett Celek announces retirement

Garrett Celek is calling it a career.

Following eight NFL seasons -- all with the 49ers -- Celek announced his retirement via social media on Friday.

The 31-year-old Celek is the younger brother of former Eagles standout Brent Celek. It was a newsworthy day for the Celeks, as Brent was announced to be taking a job as a personnel consultant with Philadelphia.

During the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LIV, Celek played just five games as he went on injured reserve due to a back injury.

For his career, Celek posted 82 receptions for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns.