49ers TE Garrett Celek announces retirement

Garrett Celek is calling it a career.
Following eight NFL seasons -- all with the 49ers -- Celek announced his retirement via social media on Friday.
I canât thank the 49ers organization enough for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and all of the countless relationships Iâve made along the way, especially my Tight Ends, thanks for supplying me with endless stories and memories. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love yâall, Celektime is clockin out âï¿½ï¿½
The 31-year-old Celek is the younger brother of former Eagles standout Brent Celek. It was a newsworthy day for the Celeks, as Brent was announced to be taking a job as a personnel consultant with Philadelphia.
During the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LIV, Celek played just five games as he went on injured reserve due to a back injury.
For his career, Celek posted 82 receptions for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns.