Darren Sproles, Brent Celek join Eagles football ops

Two former beloved Eagles are returning to the organization in new capacities.

Former Philadelphia tight end Brent Celek and running back Darren Sproles have been hired as personnel consultants in the Eagles' football operations department, the team announced Friday.

Sproles retired in December following a 15-year career that saw him rack up 4,480 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns to go along with 3,552 rushing yards and 23 rushing scores in time spent with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles. He was hindered by injuries in his final three seasons, appearing in just 15 games from 2017-2019, but went out as a fan favorite in Philadelphia and beyond, thanking Eagles fans for making his time in town "special."

Celek spent all 11 seasons of his professional career with the Eagles, catching 398 passes for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns. He went out in the best way possible: as a Super Bowl champion, playing his final game in Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 Eagles victory over the New England Patriots.

Celek was with the Eagles for so long, the second recommended question about him via Google search is "Is Brent Celek still on the Eagles?" The answer is now yes for both him and Sproles, albeit in a different capacity.