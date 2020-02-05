Brentson Buckner returns to Cardinals as DL coach

Despite navigating notable improvement upon the Raiders defensive line, Brentson Buckner's stay as Raiders defensive line coach lasted but one season.

Now, Buckner's returning to the Cardinals, where he previously coached from 2013-17, as the team announced he was hired as defensive line coach among four total hires.

Also brought into the Cardinals fold were Jim Dray as offensive quality control, Mark Naylor as assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton as assistant special teams coach. Elsewhere, Charlie Bullen was promoted to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert was elevated to offensive assistant and Spencer Whipple was bumped up to assistant receivers coach.

An NFL veteran of 12 seasons and four teams, the 48-year-old Buckner did well by the Raiders as they improved from an NFL-last 13 sacks in 2018 to 32 in 209 and finished eighth against the rush. However, the Raiders moved on and the Cardinals are hoping a reunion with Buckner will bode well for them. Las Vegas officially announced Rod Marinelli as its DL coach Wednesday.

Last season, the Cardinals were tied for 17th in the NFL in sacks with 40, but 19 came from standout Chandler Jones.