Raiders fire Brentson Buckner, set to hire Rod Marinelli

In just one season with the Raiders, Brentson Buckner's work as defensive line coach saw the unit go from a league-worst 13 sacks in 2018 to 32 in 2019.

Apparently that one-season turnaround wasn't enough to keep Buckner for more than one season.

Buckner has been fired by the Raiders and is expected to be replaced by Rod Marinelli, the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past six seasons, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported Tuesday.

The move will reunite Raiders coach Jon Gruden with Marinelli, who was the assistant head coach/defensive line coach for Gruden with the Buccaneers, including a Super Bowl XXXVII win.

With Mike McCarthy taking over as head coach for the Cowboys, it would seem it was time for Marinelli, 70, to move on to his fifth NFL franchise, which also included a three-season stint as head coach of the Lions (2006-08). The Cowboys had previously announced Mike Nolan as their new defensive coordinator.

Buckner, 48, handled the rookie seasons of promising first-year talents Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell as the Raiders' pass rush improved from its previous doldrums, but was still just 24th in the NFL in sacks.

Buckner was with the Buccaneers prior to his first and only season with the Raiders.