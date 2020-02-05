Giants QB Daniel Jones working with receivers at Duke

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to follow in Eli Manning's footsteps.

Like Manning, Jones is conducting offseason throwing sessions with some of his receivers at Duke University, the New York Post reported.

The Blue Devils graduate is getting a jump on the offseason with Giants receiver Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard among those reportedly in attendance.

Manning famously worked out at Duke during the offseason where his former college mentor David Cutcliffe coaches. It makes perfect sense that Jones would carry on that tradition at his alma mater.

With new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett taking over the Giants' offense under coach Joe Judge, Jones won't have a playbook to go over with his wideouts. Stil, they can work on footwork, fundamentals and timing early in the offseason.

"I'm just gonna work on the things I need to improve,'' Jones said last week. "It's tough to really install the offense and learn the offense and what the rules are. I can focus on stuff I need to work on, stuff I need to improve from last year and kinda go from there. I'm looking forward to it.''

After throwing for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 appearances, including 12 starts, in his rookie campaign, Jones has plenty to work on this offseason. Ball security after 18 fumbles (11 lost) being chief among those issues the 22-year-old will work on in early February.