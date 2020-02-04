Unsure about future, Suggs 'honored' by Chiefs chance

Seemingly lost in the desert, Terrell Suggs was waived by the Cardinals late in the 2019 season.

Championship fortune and the Chiefs would claim the veteran pass rusher, though, and on Sunday in Miami, a most fortuitous 17th season concluded for Suggs with a second Super Bowl title to celebrate.

What comes next for the 37-year-old Suggs, who played his first 16 seasons only for the Ravens but has now played for three teams in two years, remains undecided.

"I don't know. Tomorrow will come, I ain't gonna worry about it," Suggs told CBS Miami's Mike Cugno amid the Chiefs' celebration on a glorious Sunday evening. "I'm going to enjoy this with my family. We ain't gonna make no decisions tonight."

And with the victory parade scheduled for Wednesday, celebration is still in the future, right along with that impending decision.

What's in the past was the Chiefs claiming Suggs off waivers on Dec. 19, 2019. Suggs, perhaps hoping to return to the Ravens -- who were running on high at that time en route to the AFC No. 1 seed -- admitted he was resistant of going to K.C.

"Everybody told me like, 'Yo, Sizzle, you may have picked up a lottery ticket.' I was real reluctant, real nervous about joining the team and wasn't sure I was going to fit in," Suggs said via Sportsnet's Arash Madani. "Coach [Andy] Reid assured me."

Obviously, Suggs' NFL days are nearing their end. Whether that occurred on Sunday remains to be see in the offseason.

A seven-time Pro Bowler who's now a two-time Super Bowl winner, Suggs posted two tackles and a quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 31-20 championship triumph over the 49ers. In two regular-season games with the Chiefs, Suggs garnered one sack, putting him at 139 for his career and in eighth-place on the all-time list, within half a sack of Jason Taylor in seventh and 2.5 sacks away from sixth-place Michael Strahan.