Who will Chiefs begin Super Bowl defense against?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years Sunday night. Seemingly before the streams of confetti finished falling to the turf of Hard Rock Stadium, K.C. already began thinking about their next Lombardi Trophy.

"I'll take a step back for a little bit, but then we'll get back into it," coach Andy Reid said on the NFL Network set after the 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. "We need another one."

"Yes sir, yes sir. Exactly," responded Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Players throughout the Chiefs' roster proclaimed their goal for 2020.

"And not only [did we] do it this year, next year, we coming back. We coming back for a repeat," defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

That repeat quest officially begins in September.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell left the door open last week that the NFL could begin the season in new stadiums in Los Angeles or Las Vegas, similar to how they constructed the 2019 campaign, with Super Bowl champion New England opening on Sunday night instead of the first Thursday.

Regardless of whether it's in the traditional Thursday night spot, or another primetime appearance opening week, the Chiefs will raise their banners and begin their repeat Super Bowl bid with a bang.

K.C. has home tilts next season against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Let's take a look at our top three potential matchups when the NFL's 2020 schedule comes out in the spring.

New England Patriots:

If Tom Brady is still wearing the Patriots' No. 12 in 2020, this matchup makes too much sense to kick off the Chiefs' title defense. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady. The new generation versus the GOAT trying to milk one more Super Bowl. The NFL would lose themselves for the chance to promote such a contest. You'd probably get sick of hearing about it for months prior. Andy Reid, coming off his first Super Bowl victory, against the master of Lombardis Bill Belichick. A great Patriots defense against the high-flying Chiefs offense. Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore against Tyreek Hill. A battle of AFC perennial powers? Yes, please.

Houston Texans:

The backdrop of the Chiefs' 24-0 comeback against the Texans in the playoffs would offer interesting storylines heading into the season opener. That victory spurred three straight double-digit comeback wins for K.C. in the playoffs. Did Houston make enough changes on defense to slow Mahomes and friends? Will that loss haunt the Texans heading into 2020? Everyone could get on board with seeing Deshaun Watson against the Super Bowl champs in primetime to start the season. We know the NFL loves to promote QB battles, and the Mahomes-Watson bout would provide two signal-callers who are the new faces of the league.

Atlanta Falcons:

I think the Denver Broncos would make an interesting matchup to kick off the Chiefs' title defense, but with the NFL's proclivity for holding divisional games until later in the season, the Falcons would provide a solid matchup to open the year. Atlanta finished the season strong, saving coach Dan Quinn's job. Can Quinn's defense continue to make enough strides to say competitive against Mahomes, Travis Kelce and all the other K.C. weapons? Matt Ryan and Julio Jones provide juice with the matchup against Tyrann Mathieu and the Super Bowl champs. If the NFL doesn't want Brady in the season opener again and holds the Mahomes-Watson tilt for later in the year, the Falcons offer the best matchup remaining for the Chiefs to begin the 2020 campaign.