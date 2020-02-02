Turns out Tom Brady's tweet was SB commercial tease

Quite a stir of speculation was caused by a cryptic Tom Brady tweet on Thursday.

Turns out the tweet -- an image of Brady silhouetted in black and white in a stadium tunnel either walking away or onto the field -- was a tease for the Super Bowl; a Super Bowl commercial.

"They say all good things must come to an end," Brady said in the spot for Hulu that aired near the end of the first quarter. "So to my teammates, my family and my fans, you deserve to hear this from me ... Hulu doesn't just have live sports."

Therein lied the truth to all the wonder and angst, it was a preview for a Super Bowl commercial, as reported Sunday morning by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

However, the commercial might well have verified that Brady isn't going to be retiring.

"So it's time to say goodbye to TV as you know it ... but me? I'm not going anywhere," Brady said.

During his weekly Westwood 1 interview, Brady gave a hint of what was at hand.

"I was definitely having some fun," Brady said. "It will be revealed here shortly as you're watching that game."

Brady is an impending free agent who's previously played every down of his surefire Hall of Fame career in a Patriots jersey. Rapoport also reported Sunday that the Pats are willing to pay TB12 $30 million per year to keep on keeping on in New England.

For now, that quandary remains unanswered, but the speculation caused by a Thursday tweet concluded amid a Super Bowl Sunday commercial.