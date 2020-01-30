Tom Brady causes stir with cryptic social media image

Just a few days ahead of Super Bowl LIV, all was well on Thursday in the NFL world.

Then Tom Brady tweeted an image of himself -- silhouetted in black and white, standing in a stadium tunnel in street clothes at the entrance of an empty football field -- caused quite a stir. Look closely and one wonders, is he walking toward the field or walking away?

Was this TB12 announcing his retirement? Was this "The GOAT" announcing he's walking away from the Patriots? Was this just Brady having a laugh at the frenzy that would no doubt follow?

As of now, it's just a rather poetic image that offers nothing more of the unknown that is Brady's NFL future.

Since the Patriots' season was ended in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Titans, the future for Brady, an impending free agent, has been in doubt as to whether he would retire, re-sign with the Patriots or test the great wide open of free agency -- with players eligible to sign deals at 4 p.m. ET on March 18.

On Thursday, nothing was black and white but the image of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

There was much ado for nothing -- at least at the moment -- and the six-time Super Bowl champion continues to keep us on our toes, just as he's done to opposing defenses for two decades.

At least one longtime foe found promise in Brady's tweet as Jets standout safety Jamal Adam's replied, "Please leave the AFC East!"