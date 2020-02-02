Immaculate Reception named NFL 100 Greatest Moment

MIAMI -- The fans have spoken, and the Immaculate Reception is the NFL 100 Greatest Moment. The selection process began in July 2019 with fans identifying their top moment in their favorite club's history. It culminated in a month-long process to narrow the field from 32 to the NFL100 Greatest Moment, which was reenacted today with Hall of Famers Franco Harris and Terry Bradshaw during the Super Bowl Pregame Show on FOX.