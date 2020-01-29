Niners' Tevin Coleman (shoulder) limited at practice

The first official injury reports of Super Bowl week are out.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the NFC Championship Game, was officially limited in Wednesday's practice.

Last week, coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Coleman would be ready for Super Bowl LIV after two weeks of rest. The limited practice still puts the RB's availability as a question mark heading toward the weekend.

Niners linebacker Kwon Alexander, who returned from a torn pectoral in the playoffs, and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were also listed as limited.

For Kansas City, Andy Reid's proclamation that his team was healthy this week was proven true by the Chiefs' injury report.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist), and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) were all listed as full participants.

Reid said that Jones was "good to go," Kelce was "fine" and both are expected to practice on Thursday as well, per a PFWA pool report.

The Chiefs appear to be as healthy as possible heading into Sunday's showdown with the 49ers.

In attendance at Chiefs practice were members of the Fox Sports crew, including Jimmy Johnson, who spoke to the Chiefs and posed for a photo with Reid.

"I competed against him and always respected him," Reid said, per the pool report.

