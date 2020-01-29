Andy Reid 'proud' of Tyreek Hill's growth on, off field

The Kansas City Chiefs stuck by Tyreek Hill in the 2019 offseason following a criminal investigation into a domestic situation and rewarded the receiver with a new contract.

The Chiefs brass believes Hill has lived up to that faith both on and off the field.

"Tyreek's done a nice job with having signed the contract but also his life off the field and managing that," coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "I'm proud of him for that, to see growth in somebody. You like to see that with these young guys. He's doing well as a father, and he's doing well as a football player, and we're lucky to have him."

Reid's glowing report follows Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt saying Tuesday that Hill has matured this season.

"His first year with us, there were some question marks coming into the league," Hunt said, via ESPN. "We never had any issues with him. He always was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing, accountable to the team, listening to his coaches, [being] a good teammate.

"I think we've seen that grow the last three or four years. Certainly, I sense a heightened level of maturity from him this year, which is probably a byproduct of the challenges he went through earlier this year."

Many questioned the Chiefs' decision to give Hill a big contract this offseason after the off-field issues that surfaced. The K.C. brass, however, clearly has no qualms.