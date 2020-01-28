Longtime Pats OL coach Dante Scarnecchia to retire

New England Patriots legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is retiring once again.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Tuesday that Scarnecchia has called it a career, per a source informed of the situation.

Christian Fauria first reported the news on WEEI-AM.

Scarnecchia, who turns 72 years old next month, initially stepped aside from the Patriots in 2013 after a lengthy assistant coaching career. Bill Belichick coaxed his O-line coach back to the sideline in 2016.

Scarnecchia has been one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL for years. After his return, he helped solidify a previously struggling O-line in front of Tom Brady, as the Pats won two additional Super Bowls following his return.

New England's offensive line struggled through injury and inconsistent play in 2019, and now must replace one of the best position coaches in the NFL as they head toward the 2020 campaign.