Sherman: 49ers must solve Patrick Mahomes' mobility

Patrick Mahomes has proven to be a problem for every secondary he's faced since returning from his midseason knee injury. The reigning MVP has carved up all comers, in the air and on the ground, from New England's stifling secondary to Tennessee's ferocious front seven.

Richard Sherman and the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers' pass defense knows it has a tough task ahead of it in trying to shut down Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Sunday's Super Bowl.

But after handling Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back weeks, Sherman and San Francisco are up to the challenge.

"I wouldn't expect him to shy away from anything," Sherman told NFL Network's Deion Sanders at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night. "They've got some of the most dynamic playmakers in this league, they got a ton of speed. He's got a ton of arm talent. He can get the ball wherever he wants it, when he wants it. He can move around the pocket. We got to find a way to get that solved. They have a great offense and obviously a ton of playmakers. That's why they're here, that's why they made it to the show."

Super Bowl LIV will feature just the fourth Lombardi matchup between the career passer rating leader and the league's top-ranked defense that season; only once before has that quarterback (Chiefs legend Len Dawson) won the big game. It will also be the fifth Super Bowl meeting of a former league MVP and the No. 1 pass defense; Tom Brady (XLIX) and Ken Stabler (XI) won those matchups, while Peyton Manning (XLVIII) and Kurt Warner (XLIII) did not.

Sherman wasn't the only member of this matchup eager to test it out on the field.

"Richard Sherman, I respect your game, man," Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill added. "Thank you for locking down all of the receivers. You're truly a G.O.A.T., man. And I really hope we can jersey swap at the game. Much respect to you. Stay healthy, stay humble and keep grinding, baby. I can't wait for the matchup."

Added Mahomes of the 49ers, "They're good everywhere. They play off each other. They know the scheme, they do it well. So for us, it's about going through the game plan and executing when coach (Andy Reid) calls 'em."

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here.