Vikings announce coaching changes for 2020 season

The Minnesota Vikings announced a slew of coaching changes for the 2020 season on Monday afternoon.

In addition to confirming the expected hire of Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator, the Vikings have named assistant defensive line coach Andre Patterson and linebackers coach Adam Zimmer as co-defensive coordinators. This is Patterson and Zimmer's first DC coaching experience; both will also retain their previous duties. Adam Zimmer is the son of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Jan. 23 that Minnesota intended to hire Kubiak and was considering the possibility of splitting DC responsibilities between Patterson and Zimmer.

Other coaching hires announced by the team include assistant offensive line coach Andrew Janocko moving to coach wide receivers; former Bengals and Dolphins coach Daronte Jones being named defensive backs coach; and former Redskins and Broncos coach Phil Rauscher being named assistant offensive line coach.