Vikings to name Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator

Gary Kubiak is back in the offensive coordinator chair.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Minnesota Vikings will tap Kubiak as the team's new OC, per sources informed of the decision.

Kubiak spent the 2019 season as the Vikings assistant head coach and offensive advisor. He was heavily credited with importing the familiar run-scheme that dominated his stints as head coach in Houston and Denver.

With Kevin Stefanski taking the Cleveland Browns head coaching gig, moving Kubiak to offensive coordinator keeps continuity in place for Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook in Minnesota. Moving Kubiak to OC should ensure another big year for Cook and should play well with Cousins' play-action game.

The 58-year-old Kubiak helmed the Houston Texans from 2006-2013 and helped lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory in his run as head coach from 2015-2016. He dealt with health concerns at those previous stops but has remained one of the most highly respected offensive minds.

After Stefanski took the Browns job, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer spoke of the team's offense as a stable foundation. Not wanting to upset the apple cart, handing the reins to Kubiak was a logical choice for Zimmer to turn.

On the defensive side of the ball, Rapoport noted that one option for Minnesota's vacant defensive coordinator job is to split duties between impressive assistants DL coach Andre Patterson and LBs coach Adam Zimmer. The team parted ways with former DC George Edwards after the 2019 season.