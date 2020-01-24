Drew Brees: If I return for 2020, it will be with Saints

Every offseason list of potential free agents will have New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees near the top.

Apparently, you can prepare to take the 41-year-old off the board in the near future.

Speaking from his 13th Pro Bowl appearance, Brees told NFL Network's Jane Slater that if he returns for a 20th NFL season, it will be with the Saints.

"I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning]," Brees said. "To me, each one of these contracts, I don't know how many it's been with the Saints, I've played with them 14 years, it's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."

Brees comments mesh with that of Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who noted during the Senior Bowl this week that New Orleans wants the QB back for 2020.

The future Hall of Fame signal-caller has racked up records in Sean Payton's offense. It's fair to wonder how Brees, with diminished arm strength, would look in a new scheme outside the friendly comforts of the Superdome.

One motivation pushing Brees toward a return is the latest playoff disappointment, an overtime ousting at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.

"You've got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it," he said. "We learn something every time around. We're not going to be discouraged. We're not going to take the results of the last three playoffs -- with some crazy things happening, obviously, kind of unprecedented things happening -- and deter us from still striving to accomplish the ultimate goal. I feel like we have all the pieces in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture. We have all the makings of a championship team."

At this stage of Brees' career, it's fair to wonder how many times he's willing to run it back again if New Orleans continues to come up short.