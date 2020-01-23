Jarvis Landry leads AFC to Pro Bowl Skills Challenge win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jarvis Landry owns a home in South Florida, but perhaps he should look into purchasing another property in Orlando.

After all, he's nothing but wildly successful on at least one day of the year in the metropolitan area.

Two years after powering the AFC to a Pro Bowl Skills Challenge victory with stellar performances in the Drone Drop and Dodgeball, Landry was back to do it again in a similar fashion in 2020. Under overcast skies and a light rain on a chilly, windy day, Landry put on a clinic in Best Hands and broke a 4-4 tie in the final event with his series-clinching Dodgeball victory.

The AFC took home the title with a 7-4 win. Here's how they did it.

Precision Passing

In windy conditions, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson bounced back from their Divisional Round defeats to fire darts in Orlando, scoring 18 and 19 points, respectively, to lead the NFC to a 43-17 victory in the opening event. In a statistical oddity, the AFC's Jarvis Landry, a wide receiver, outscored division rival and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, 6-2.

Gridiron Gauntlet

After winning comfortably in the first challenge, the NFC fell behind in the gauntlet when Shaq Barrett let one football roll through his wickets during the fumble scramble, while former teammate Von Miller corralled all pigskins that bounced his way. The star of this event was Minkah Fitzpatrick, who scaled walls and deftly landed onto all fours, quickly crawling on his stomach before tagging Nick Chubb. The AFC cruised to a win in this one, and a light rain began to fall just as Chubb dove through the wall of foam bricks to secure the victory.

Best Hands

Landry's show-stealing performance began with his stellar run through Best Hands. Landry jogged from station to station, efficiently recording qualifying catches in a variety of situations and dropping only one ball. He topped it off by making a spectacular diving catch, drawing a roar from the crowd inside ESPN Wide World of Sports' baseball stadium to help the AFC to its second event victory.

Thread the Needle

Donning sunglasses on an overcast afternoon, Wilson and Cousins stared down Stephon Gilmore and Minkah Fitzpatrick in this brand-new competition. After Gilmore and Fitzpatrick grabbed two early picks of Wilson (worth negative-three points each), the Seahawks quarterback bounced to finished with 16 points, sneaking three- and five-point strikes past the defensive backs. Cousins added 12 points to bring the NFC's total to 28. Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson did not throw any picks against Eddie Jackson and Darius Slay, but only picked up 21 points, ceding a victory to the NFC.

Elite Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Landry channeled his 2018 performance in the most important moment of the afternoon. Tied at 1-1, the NFC vs. AFC showdown came down to a pair of competitors on each side. Landry was left only with his Browns teammate Chubb to try to outlast NFC competitors Cameron Jordan (Saints) and Jaylon Smith (Cowboys). With Chubb eliminated, Landry found a way to knock out Jordan, leaving a one-on-one scenario that was reminiscent of the last time Landry found himself in such a situation in 2018. Instead of Graham Gano, Smith fired the decisive ball, which Landry caught, sending the crowd into a frenzy as the WR's AFC teammates mobbed him on the field. With the clutch catch, Landry's hands propelled the AFC to a total victory and earned them a celebratory moment with the Skills Challenge trophy.