Goodell: Eli Manning 'holds a special place in history'

Eli Manning's retirement announcement on Wednesday brought many responses from players and coaches around the league. On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took a moment to weigh in on what Manning has meant to the NFL.

In a statement released via his Twitter account, Goodell congratulated Manning on a great career and expressed his gratitude for what Manning has exemplified as a leader both on the field and in the community.

"Eli Manning leaves an indelible imprint on the New York Giants, their fans, and the NFL," Goodell said. "His passion for the game, intense preparation, and ability to rise to the occasion were the hallmarks of his career."

Goodell went on to say that Manning "holds a special place in history" not only because of his two Super Bowl wins and Super Bowl MVP trophies but also because of how he "transcended the game with the way he carried himself around teammates, media, and -- most importantly -- fans." Goodell credited those traits as "one of the many reasons" why Manning won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2016.

Goodell closed the statement by saying Manning was a "true competitor" and that he knows Manning will "carry that same spirit with him into the future."

Manning is set to formally announce his retirement from the NFL during a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. ET, which will be aired live on NFL Network.