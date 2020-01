Will Eli Manning be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Eli Manning is calling it quits after 16 seasons in the NFL. The veteran quarterback, who played his entire tenure with the New York Giants, will announce his retirement Friday.

His potential spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been passionately debated throughout his career, and it will be even more now that his time on the gridiron is over. The voters won't debate his candidacy for at least five years -- he'll be first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025 -- but in the meantime, let's take a look at Eli's resume:

» Two-time Super Bowl champion

» Two-time Super Bowl MVP

» Four-time Pro Bowler

» Ranks seventh in NFL history with 57,023 passing yards

» Ranks seventh in NFL history with 366 passing TDs

» 117-117 regular-season record as a starter

» Third-most consecutive starts by a QB (210) in the NFL

» 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

Eli also holds countless New York Giants franchise records, including all-time leading passer. When considering all that he has done in his 16-year NFL career, there's only one question left to answer:

Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?



Terrell Davis

+ Follow On Twitter Manning checks enough boxes to earn Hall spot Every Every Hall of Fame voter has his or her own criteria to determine what truly makes a player worthy of a gold jacket. There are so many boxes to check -- some more important than others -- and rarely does a player check every single one. Eli certainly doesn't, but he does check some. He played a long time for one organization, but he has a .500 regular-season record. The main box Eli checks is performing in big moments, and he'll be known for those two lightning-in-a-bottle plays that helped lift the Giants over New England in two Super Bowl s. The first was the "helmet catch" pass to David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII, and the second was a strike down the sideline to Mario Manningham in Super Bowl XLVI. Those two championship moments will likely be enough to get him in.



Deion Sanders

Honestly, I'm not so sure what being a Hall of Famer means anymore. Football immortality used to be reserved for players who redefined their position, made a big impact on the game or dominated their position for a period of time. The way the Hall is trending now, Eli will get in most likely because he won two Super Bowls. It won't be because he embodied any of those three points while in the league. It is what it is, man.



Willie McGinest

There are a lot of factors that favor Eli Manning's Hall of Fame case. He was a great teammate and a hard worker, and he represented one of the NFL's most storied franchises for nearly two decades. He has the record for most consecutive starts in NFL history -- a streak that should have never ended the way it did -- and, most importantly, a pair of Super Bowl wins (and SB MVP awards). Eli's clutch throws in both championship games will help his case immensely.



Andrew Hawkins

I'm going to say no, because to me, a Hall of Famer is someone who was a top-three or top-five player at his position for a predominant portion of his career. I think it's fair to argue that Eli was never that. He was a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and his longevity is certainly noteworthy, but I don't know if that's enough to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Look at it this way: If Trent Dilfer or Nick Foles had won a second ring, would they be shoo-ins for a gold jacket? No. And that's how I look at it with Eli.



DeAngelo Hall

Playing in Washington, I faced Eli twice a year for 10 seasons -- well, if I wasn't injured. He was a competitor and stepped up in big moments (see: Super Bowls XLII and XLVI) while playing 16 seasons in one of the biggest markets. He was scrutinized, praised, loved by the fans and represented the New York Giants in a positive light on and off the field. When you look at the totality of what Eli has done, I believe he's a Hall of Famer.



LaDainian Tomlinson

There are plenty of Hall of Famers who never played in the Super Bowl, and not all of those who did played well. Eli Manning did both. He played his best games on the game's grandest stage, winning two Super Bowl rings and game MVP honors as a result. I don't doubt that Eli will join Peyton in football immortality. He might just have to wait a little longer to get there.



Steve Wyche

Yes, Eli is a Hall of Famer. Maybe not a first-ballot slam dunk, but the two Super Bowl championships and two Super Bowl MVPs put him over the top. Though he might never have been the best QB of his era, the same could be said of future Hall of Famers Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees (although strong arguments could be made otherwise). Eli will be one of those players who was not fully appreciated until he left the game, but his bust will join his brother Peyton's in Canton one day.



Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

The variables that are factored into the decision-making process change so much when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eli Manning won't be a first-ballot guy, but his case will get stronger every year he's away from the game. He'll likely get in when classes are strong at the other positions and weaker at quarterback. Lastly, the name "Manning" is associated with elite quarterbacks, and that will certainly be factored in when weighing Eli's Hall-of-Fame resume.



James Jones

It's wild that Eli is finishing his career with a record that is exactly .500 after 16 seasons. And though his numbers aren't out-of-this-world or comparable to those of other Hall of Fame quarterbacks, he has two Super Bowl championships. I will say Eli is a Hall of Famer strictly based off those two Super Bowl victories over the winningest franchise in our game. To win his first title, he defeated arguably the greatest NFL team of all time -- preventing a perfect season -- and he made some big-time plays in his second title game, as well.



Maurice Jones-Drew

Eli's regular-season record (117-117) is underwhelming, his stats aren't overly impressive and he was never the problem for defenses that faced him. That said, Eli will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his epic Super Bowl runs. He was the hottest quarterback in the league in those Giants' victories and took down the NFL's best franchise both times. Those moments will lift his average numbers and get him into Canton.