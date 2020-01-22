Will Eli Manning be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Eli Manning is calling it quits after 16 seasons in the NFL. The veteran quarterback, who played his entire tenure with the New York Giants, will announce his retirement Friday.

His potential spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been passionately debated throughout his career, and it will be even more now that his time on the gridiron is over. The voters won't debate his candidacy for at least five years -- he'll be first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025 -- but in the meantime, let's take a look at Eli's resume:

» Two-time Super Bowl champion

» Two-time Super Bowl MVP

» Four-time Pro Bowler

» Ranks seventh in NFL history with 57,023 passing yards

» Ranks seventh in NFL history with 366 passing TDs

» 117-117 regular-season record as a starter

» Third-most consecutive starts by a QB (210) in the NFL

» 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

Eli also holds countless New York Giants franchise records, including all-time leading passer. When considering all that he has done in his 16-year NFL career, there's only one question left to answer:

Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?



Deion Sanders

+ Follow On Twitter The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not what it used to be Honestly, I'm not so sure what being a Hall of Famer means anymore. Football immortality used to be reserved for players who redefined their position, made a big impact on the game or dominated their position for a period of time. The way the Hall is trending now, Eli will get in most likely because he won two Super Bowls. It won't be because he embodied any of those three points while in the league. It is what it is, man. Honestly, I'm not so sure what being a Hall of Famer means anymore. Football immortality used to be reserved for players who redefined their position, made a big impact on the game or dominated their position for a period of time. The way the Hall is trending now, Eli will get in most likely because he won two Super Bowls. It won't be because he embodied any of those three points while in the league. It is what it is, man.



DeAngelo Hall

+ Follow On Twitter Eli weathered the storm, prevailing in a tough New York market for 16 years Playing in Washington, I faced Eli twice a year for 10 seasons -- well, if I wasn't injured. He was a competitor and stepped up in big moments (see: Super Bowls XLII and XLVI) while playing 16 seasons in one of the biggest markets. He was scrutinized, praised, loved by the fans and represented the Playing in Washington, I faced Eli twice a year for 10 seasons -- well, if I wasn't injured. He was a competitor and stepped up in big moments (see: Super Bowls XLII and XLVI) while playing 16 seasons in one of the biggest markets. He was scrutinized, praised, loved by the fans and represented the New York Giants in a positive light on and off the field. When you look at the totality of what Eli has done, I believe he's a Hall of Famer.



Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

+ Follow On Twitter Manning's resume will look stronger every year he's away from NFL The variables that are factored into the decision-making process change so much when it comes to the The variables that are factored into the decision-making process change so much when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Eli Manning won't be a first-ballot guy, but his case will get stronger every year he's away from the game. He'll likely get in when classes are strong at the other positions and weaker at quarterback. Lastly, the name "Manning" is associated with elite quarterbacks, and that will certainly be factored in when weighing Eli's Hall-of-Fame resume.



James Jones

+ Follow On Twitter Two Super Bowl wins over dynastic Patriots gives Eli spot in Canton It's wild that Eli is finishing his career with a record that is exactly .500 after 16 seasons. And though his numbers aren't out-of-this-world or comparable to those of other It's wild that Eli is finishing his career with a record that is exactly .500 after 16 seasons. And though his numbers aren't out-of-this-world or comparable to those of other Hall of Fame quarterbacks, he has two Super Bowl championships. I will say Eli is a Hall of Famer strictly based off those two Super Bowl victories over the winningest franchise in our game. To win his first title, he defeated arguably the greatest NFL team of all time -- preventing a perfect season -- and he made some big-time plays in his second title game, as well.