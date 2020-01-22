Will Eli Manning be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Eli Manning is calling it quits after 16 seasons in the NFL. The veteran quarterback, who played his entire tenure with the New York Giants, will announce his retirement Friday.
His potential spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been passionately debated throughout his career, and it will be even more now that his time on the gridiron is over. The voters won't debate his candidacy for at least five years -- he'll be first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025 -- but in the meantime, let's take a look at Eli's resume:
» Two-time Super Bowl champion
» Two-time Super Bowl MVP
» Four-time Pro Bowler
» Ranks seventh in NFL history with 57,023 passing yards
» Ranks seventh in NFL history with 366 passing TDs
» 117-117 regular-season record as a starter
» Third-most consecutive starts by a QB (210) in the NFL
» 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year
Eli also holds countless New York Giants franchise records, including all-time leading passer. When considering all that he has done in his 16-year NFL career, there's only one question left to answer:
Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?
Manning checks enough boxes to earn Hall spot
Every
Hall of Fame
voter has his or her own criteria to determine what truly makes a player worthy of a gold jacket. There are so many boxes to check -- some more important than others -- and rarely does a player check every single one. Eli certainly doesn't, but he does check some. He played a long time for one organization, but he has a .500 regular-season record. The main box Eli checks is performing in big moments, and he'll be known for those two lightning-in-a-bottle plays that helped lift the
Giants
over New England in two
Super Bowl
s. The first was the "helmet catch" pass to David Tyree in
Super Bowl
XLII, and the second was a strike down the sideline to Mario Manningham in
Super Bowl
XLVI. Those two championship moments will likely be enough to get him in.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not what it used to be
Honestly, I'm not so sure what being a Hall of Famer means anymore. Football immortality used to be reserved for players who redefined their position, made a big impact on the game or dominated their position for a period of time. The way the Hall is trending now, Eli will get in most likely because he won two Super Bowls. It won't be because he embodied any of those three points while in the league. It is what it is, man.
Manning will always be known for his monumental plays in Super Bowls
There are a lot of factors that favor
Eli Manning
's
Hall of Fame
case. He was a great teammate and a hard worker, and he represented one of the NFL's most storied franchises for nearly two decades. He has the record for most consecutive starts in NFL history -- a streak that should have never ended the way it did -- and, most importantly, a pair of
Super Bowl
wins (and SB MVP awards). Eli's clutch throws in both championship games will help his case immensely.
A lot of factors, including his last name, fall in Eli's favor
Eli Manning
is going to be in the
Pro Football Hall of Fame
. He's going to be there because he has two
Super Bowl
rings. He's going to be there because he played for a cherished franchise in the country's biggest city, instead of toiling in a smaller market like Buffalo or Jacksonville. He's going to be there because we love clutch players, and he's been involved in two of the greatest plays in
Super Bowl
history, both of which resulted in wins against the most vaunted NFL dynasty in recent memory. And as much as people want to complain about his faults -- that he was never an elite quarterback, that he threw too many interceptions and that the
Giants
missed the playoffs in nine of the last 11 seasons that began with him as the starter -- Eli is also going to be there for one more key reason: He's always had the right last name.
Eli was never a consistent top-five player at his position
I'm going to say no, because to me, a
Hall of Fame
r is someone who was a top-three or top-five player at his position for a predominant portion of his career. I think it's fair to argue that Eli was never that. He was a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and his longevity is certainly noteworthy, but I don't know if that's enough to be considered for the
Hall of Fame
. Look at it this way: If Trent Dilfer or
Nick Foles
had won a second ring, would they be shoo-ins for a gold jacket? No. And that's how I look at it with Eli.
Eli weathered the storm, prevailing in a tough New York market for 16 years
Playing in Washington, I faced Eli twice a year for 10 seasons -- well, if I wasn't injured. He was a competitor and stepped up in big moments (see: Super Bowls XLII and XLVI) while playing 16 seasons in one of the biggest markets. He was scrutinized, praised, loved by the fans and represented the
New York Giants
in a positive light on and off the field. When you look at the totality of what Eli has done, I believe he's a Hall of Famer.
Eli will eventually join Peyton in football immortality
There are plenty of Hall of Famers who never played in the
Super Bowl
, and not all of those who did played well.
Eli Manning
did both. He played his best games on the game's grandest stage, winning two
Super Bowl
rings and game MVP honors as a result. I don't doubt that Eli will join Peyton in football immortality. He might just have to wait a little longer to get there.
Two Super Bowl rings, game MVPs puts Eli over the top
Yes, Eli is a Hall of Famer. Maybe not a first-ballot slam dunk, but the two
Super Bowl
championships and two
Super Bowl
MVPs put him over the top. Though he might never have been the best QB of his era, the same could be said of future Hall of Famers
Ben Roethlisberger
and
Drew Brees
(although strong arguments could be made otherwise). Eli will be one of those players who was not fully appreciated until he left the game, but his bust will join his brother Peyton's in Canton one day.
Former Giants QB shouldn't be considered one of the greats
Eli Manning
will get in the
Hall of Fame
, so what I think feels irrelevant. Voters are trying to cultivate a case for Eli to get in based on two fluke plays, and I don't think that case is good enough to get him in. Based on the culmination of Eli's career, he shouldn't be considered "a great."
Eli Manning's availability was one of his most important QB traits
There's a lot that goes into
Hall of Fame
candidacy. It comes down to how good a player was during the postseason and regular season, along with longevity and availability.
Eli Manning
's postseason record is undoubtedly worthy. Postseason success has always been held in the highest regard, especially at the quarterback position, so the fact that he won two
Super Bowl
titles and as many
Super Bowl
MVPs will go a long way. When it comes to longevity and availability, I am biased because of my own consecutive-snaps record, but Eli's consecutive-starts record is an impressive accomplishment that will boost his candidacy. One of the single most important things a quarterback can do for his team is be healthy and available to play, so for Eli to find a way to remain healthy throughout a 16-game season, year in and year out, is incredibly hard. Teammates depend on his availability, and it's why the
Giants
have put together great teams in the
Eli Manning
era.
Everyone talks about rings, and Eli has two
The biggest measurement of greatness in our game are
Super Bowl
s, and championships carry a lot of weight -- especially for quarterbacks -- in determining whether or not they are Hall of Fame-worthy. Well, Eli has two of them, and both victories came against the greatest player and coach in NFL history. His two rings and
Super Bowl
MVPs, along with four
Pro Bowl
selections, his consecutive-starts record and the fact that he won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award makes him a
Hall of Fame
quarterback in my book.
His resume isn't deserving of gold jacket
Eli Manning
will most likely reside in Canton, Ohio, one day. But with his resume, I don't think he deserves to be there among some truly great players. He wasn't the greatest at any one thing, and the
Hall of Fame
should be reserved for greatness.
Manning's resume will look stronger every year he's away from NFL
The variables that are factored into the decision-making process change so much when it comes to the
Pro Football Hall of Fame
.
Eli Manning
won't be a first-ballot guy, but his case will get stronger every year he's away from the game. He'll likely get in when classes are strong at the other positions and weaker at quarterback. Lastly, the name "Manning" is associated with elite quarterbacks, and that will certainly be factored in when weighing Eli's Hall-of-Fame resume.
Two Super Bowl wins over dynastic Patriots gives Eli spot in Canton
It's wild that Eli is finishing his career with a record that is exactly .500 after 16 seasons. And though his numbers aren't out-of-this-world or comparable to those of other
Hall of Fame
quarterbacks, he has two
Super Bowl
championships. I will say Eli is a Hall of Famer strictly based off those two
Super Bowl
victories over the winningest franchise in our game. To win his first title, he defeated arguably the greatest NFL team of all time -- preventing a perfect season -- and he made some big-time plays in his second title game, as well.
Eli will reside in Canton, but not because of his numbers
Eli's regular-season record (117-117) is underwhelming, his stats aren't overly impressive and he was never
the
problem for defenses that faced him. That said, Eli will be in the
Pro Football Hall of Fame
because of his epic
Super Bowl
runs. He was the hottest quarterback in the league in those
Giants
' victories and took down the NFL's best franchise both times. Those moments will lift his average numbers and get him into Canton.
Eli's Giants slayed the dragon ... TWICE
Yes,
Eli Manning
is a Hall of Famer. He is a true leader of men and will go down as a two-time
Super Bowl
champion who is on the short list of quarterbacks who slayed the G.O.A.T.
Eli Manning elevated players around him for 16 years
I might be a little biased, because I played with Eli in New York, but his bust will reside in Canton one day. He's the smartest player I've ever played with, and I would say that he has Hall-of-Fame-level talent. A lot of current
Hall of Fame
quarterbacks had a ton of talent around them, but he didn't get to work with a plethora of Hall-caliber skill position players during his career. In my opinion, the
Giants
have been good -- some years better than others, of course -- because Eli was the quarterback.
His postseason accomplishments give him a gold jacket
The
Hall of Fame
is for players who dominated at their positions throughout their time, as well as players who have accomplished feats no other players have. For the latter reason,
Eli Manning
will get in. He's a two-time
Super Bowl
champion and one of five players in the history of the game to be named
Super Bowl
MVP twice. I believe that not getting to the postseason should never count against a player, because football is the ultimate team sport, but if you're lucky enough to get in the tournament, your play will count. Eli made his postseason appearances count by defeating the
New England Patriots
two times, including against arguably the best team of all time, the 17-1 2007
Patriots
. As a former teammate of Eli's in New York, you can bet I'll be sitting in the audience with the Eli backers when he gives his speech.
Eli's Super Bowl performances hold enough merit to outweigh mediocre regular-season play
A player's entire body of work is weighed for
Pro Football Hall of Fame
consideration, but like with everything else, some accomplishments have more merit than others. Manning dialed up his very best football in the most important moments of his career. Those two
Super Bowl
victories -- especially the first one, which ruined the
New England Patriots
' perfect season -- put Eli on the map, and he never looked back.
Eli's career is defined by his historic plays with the Super Bowl on the line
I have no doubt that
Eli Manning
will be in the
Hall of Fame
one day. He made a HUGE play in two separate
Super Bowl
games, and both plays ultimately led to
Giants
victories. Eli had ice in his veins with the game on the line, making some of the best plays in
Super Bowl
history. His two passes to David Tyree and Mario Manningham will be shown every time the
Super Bowl
is mentioned. And, if we're being honest, his last name is Manning. He's getting in.