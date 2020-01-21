Patriots' Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery

Julian Edelman is getting fixed up this offseason.

The New England Patriots' receiver underwent shoulder surgery last week, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed of the operation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Edelman struggled down the stretch of the season batting through shoulder and knee injuries. He was a regular on the Pats injury report during the 2019 campaign.

Toughing out injuries, the 33-year-old caught 13 of 23 targets for 137 yards over the Patriots' final four games, including three receptions for 30 yards in the playoff loss to Tennessee. In 16 regular-season games, Edelman compiled 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The shoulder surgery should come with a quick rehab for Edelman and likely won't be an issue for the Patriots' offseason workout.

The wideout has already had an eventful offseason. Edelman was arrested earlier this month in Beverly Hills, California, for allegedly jumping on the hood of a car. He was cited for misdemeanor vandalism.