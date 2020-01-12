Julian Edelman arrested for misdemeanor vandalism

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, Beverly Hills PD public information manager Keith Sterling confirmed to NFL.com.

Edelman, 33, allegedly jumped on to the hood of a Mercedes, causing damage. It is unknown who the car belonged to. Edelman was released on a citation and is due to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13.

The vandalism took place in the 200 block of N. Beverly Drive.

Edelman, who will need offseason surgery on his shoulder and knees, was the most recent Super Bowl MVP, but he and the Patriots were eliminated this postseason in the Wild Card Round by the Titans.

The Patriots are aware of the report and declined to comment.

Edelman finished his 10th season in the NFL, all with the Patriots, and tallied 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.