Patrick Mahomes is now the NFL's top-selling athlete

Patrick Mahomes claimed more than the AFC championship this week.

The king of Chiefs Kingdom sold more merchandise than any other NFL player from March 1 to Nov. 30, according to the NFLPA's official list. Mahomes now sits poised to top Tom Brady, the league's retail leader for the past two seasons.

.@PatrickMahomes is the seasonâs new No. 1ï¸â£ on our Top 50 player sales listâbeating out @TomBrady who had 17 straight appearances in the Top 3 since 2014 when the list was first introduced.



Mahomes started this season as the Madden 2020 cover boy. He could end it as the heir apparent to Brady in the AFC -- and in overall marketability.

Eras can change quickly in this game. Of the NFLPA's Top 10 highest-selling stars, half are 25 years old or younger. That list could add 23-year-old 2019 MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson someday soon.

Brady will be just fine after 17 straight appearances as a top-three selling player. But Mahomes is heading to the Sunshine State for his first Super Bowl -- and the sun is rising on his era of league wide dominance.