Andy Reid not pondering SB triumph: 'Not how I roll'

As the long and impressive coaching career of Andy Reid carries on, hallmarks aplenty have come into view.

A product of a storied coaching three that hearkens all the back to the legendary Bill Walsh and the origins of the West Coast Offense, Reid's own coaching tree has produced myriad successful coaches. Along the way, Reid has been lauded for his offensive prowess and he's piled up 207 victories during excellent runs with the Eagles and now the Chiefs.

Everyone knows what's missing though -- a Super Bowl title. For many, it's what will likely separate Reid from being a very good coach and a Hall of Famer.

That doesn't mean the offensive guru is sitting back and drinking in thoughts of hoisting his first Lombardi Trophy, though.

"I don't do that," Reid said Friday via team transcript. "That's not how I roll at all. That doesn't take away from wanting to win the football game at hand. That's why I'm in the business. I love the business. You love the competition and so on. I don't go there."

While a Super Bowl has most infamously eluded Reid through 21 seasons, victories against the Titans have also been arduous to come by as he's just 1-8 against the franchise.

Reid's counterpart on Sunday is Mike Vrabel, who's in just his second season as a head coach, and could become just the ninth person to reach the Super Bowl as a player and coach.

There's history at stake to be sure, but for Reid, it's the of the long-overdue variety. No coach in NFL chronicle has won more games without a Super Bowl title than Reid.

But as the Chiefs prepare Reid's seventh conference title appearance, of which he's gone just 1-5, it's only the Titans that the coach is concentrating on and not the elusive Lombardi.

"You're so focused in on this game here against the Titans," Reid said, "that the other stuff doesn't matter."