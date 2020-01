Does Andy Reid need a Super Bowl title to make the Hall of Fame?

Reid gets in even if he doesn't win a title

Andy Reid will reside in Canton when it's all said and done whether he has a Lombardi in his trophy case or not. But ... he needs to win one to prove that his high-flying offense can get to the Promised Land. There's a reason we're used to seeing run-heavy offenses like the Titans ' playing late into the postseason, and it's because so many things need to go right for a team to have success throwing the ball. It doesn't take as much to make things happen in the ground game. I look back at the "Beast Quake" game, and the reason Marshawn Lynch coined the phrase with that epic run was because he was simply better than everyone else. I was the fullback on that play and our group (myself included) blocked horribly for Marshawn, but it didn't matter -- our back was not going to be denied. When passing the ball, especially as much as the Chiefs do, so many things need to be in sync -- blocking, the timing of the throw, receivers who can't get chipped or bumped off the line, routes, etc. I could go on but I think you get it.Reid's offense is tremendous and I want him to show me that the aerial attack that has been so successful in the past has what it takes to win the big one.