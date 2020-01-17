LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy, to enter 2020 draft

The NFL draft is about to get Moss'd.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, announced on Friday his intention to forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Moss is the ninth LSU underclassman to declare for the draft since the Tigers won the CFP National Championship over Clemson on Monday, joining the likes of safety Grant Delpit, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

After catching six passes as a freshman at NC State in 2016, Moss transferred to LSU in 2017. The tight end sat out the next two seasons due to NCAA transfer rules in '17 and then a foot injury in 2018. As a redshirt junior in 2019, Moss (6-foot-3, 249 pounds) broke out, hauling in 47 passes from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow for 570 yards and four scores, including two in the national title game.