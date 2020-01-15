Ravens, Seahawks staffs will coach Pro Bowl squads

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the New Orleans Saints staff would coach the NFC Pro Bowl squad. NFL.com apologizes for the error.

At one point seen as a possible Super Bowl matchup, the Ravens and Seahawks will now oppose each other in the Pro Bowl.

At least the coaching staffs will anyway.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore coaching staff will helm the AFC roster when it faces Pete Carroll and the Seattle staff-coached NFC squad in the Pro Bowl at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Florida, airing live on ESPN.

For Harbaugh and his assistants, there's likely to be plenty of familiar faces.

A whopping 12 players are scheduled -- though that often changes -- to participate in the game: Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Seahawks selected to the NFC roster are: Linebacker Bobby Wagner* and quarterback Russell Wilson. Both are slated to start the game.