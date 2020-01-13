Drug charge against Pats' Chung conditionally dropped

Criminal charges involving New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung have been conditionally dismissed, Belknap County (N.H.) Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com on Monday.

In August, a grand jury indicted Chung on a charge of cocaine possession, stemming from an incident that occurred on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, where Chung has a residence.

Chung must abide by the following conditions: (as described in a statement issued by the Belknap Country Attorney's Office):

» "Mr. Chung will remain of good behavior for a period of two years. This means that he must not commit any crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or major motor vehicle offenses."

» "Mr. Chung will submit to drug testing at a laboratory to be approved by the State according to the following schedule: once a month for the first 12 months, and thereafter every 90 days for the balance of the two-year period. Mr. Chung agrees that he will provide the State with copies of said results and will sign a waiver allowing the State to communicate directly with the laboratory to verify the results. Mr. Chung further agrees that the specific form of testing to be performed must be approved by the State."

» "Mr. Chung will perform forty (40) hours of community service. Said community service will be connected to drug abuse prevention and education and will be completed within 18 months. At least twenty (20) hours of said community service will be undertaken in New Hampshire. Mr. Chung will provide proof to the State of the completion of his community service."

» "Mr. Chung agrees to waive his rights to speedy trial and/or speedy indictment with regard to the charges in this case, and agrees that should he fail to comply with any of these requirements, that the State has the right to reinstate the charges in this case and prosecute him at that time."

This resolution came to fruition based on Chung having no prior criminal record or previous incidences with the justice system, per the statement. Chung fully cooperated with the Meredith Police Department on the night of the incident and the amount of cocaine allegedly in possession was deemed small.

Chung provided proof to the State that he has voluntarily undergone a substance abuse evaluation and does not require substance abuse treatment.

Chung started 12 games for the Patriots during their 2019 campaign, which ended in the Wild Card Round in a loss to the Tennesee Titans. The safety totaled 51 tackles on the season.