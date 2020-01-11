Cody Ford fined for block that played part in Bills' loss

The Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the postseason by the Houston Texans. Now Cody Ford will be fined for a crucial play that played a part in ending their season.

The right tackle was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness for the illegal blindside block that knocked the Bills out of field-goal range in overtime last week against the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

They then had to punt the ball and Houston drove down for a game-winning field goal to make it to the Divisional Weekend.

Here are other fines handed down around the league from Wild Card Weekend:

» New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray was fined $28,075 for an illegal blindside block on a punt return in last week's loss to the Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

» Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not be fined for his hit last week on Carson Wentz, Pelissero reported.