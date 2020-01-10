Jadeveon Clowney won't be fined for Carson Wentz hit

Jadeveon Clowney is off the hook.

The Seahawks defensive end will not be fined for his hit last week on Carson Wentz, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The play involved helmet-to-helmet contact between Clowney and the Eagles QB, but it was deemed incidental by the officials. The NFL ultimately agreed following a further review, thus opting not to punish Clowney.

Wentz was in the process of being taken down by Seattle's Bradley McDougald during a first-quarter scramble when Clowney collided with the back of the QB's head. Wentz, making his first playoff appearance after being injured the previous two seasons, would finish the drive but enter the concussion protocol soon after and didn't return.

"It was a bang-bang play," Clowney said afterward, per ESPN. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

The Seahawks went on to win the wild-card game, 17-9.