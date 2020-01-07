NFL reviewing Jadeveon Clowney's hit on Carson Wentz

The NFL is taking another look at the play that ended Carson Wentz's playoff debut early.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league is reviewing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's hit on Wentz from this past Sunday, noting that a suspension isn't expected but a fine is possible.
Wentz was in the process of being tackled by Seattle's Bradley McDougald when Clowney made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Eagles quarterback. Wentz would soon exit the wild-card game and did not return after entering the concussion protocol. Josh McCown played the remaining three-plus quarters of Philadelphia's 17-9 loss.
Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said he told Clowney afterward the hit was dirty, per ESPN.
"It was a bang-bang play," Clowney said. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."
Clowney was not flagged on the play. But it still might cost him.
So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys! Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayersâ Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybodyâs thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but itâs the unfortunate part of this game. Itâs all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and supportâ especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Onward to next year... big things cominâ, believe that! #flyeaglesfly