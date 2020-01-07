NFL reviewing Jadeveon Clowney's hit on Carson Wentz

The NFL is taking another look at the play that ended Carson Wentz's playoff debut early.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league is reviewing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's hit on Wentz from this past Sunday, noting that a suspension isn't expected but a fine is possible.

Wentz was in the process of being tackled by Seattle's Bradley McDougald when Clowney made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Eagles quarterback. Wentz would soon exit the wild-card game and did not return after entering the concussion protocol. Josh McCown played the remaining three-plus quarters of Philadelphia's 17-9 loss.

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said he told Clowney afterward the hit was dirty, per ESPN.

"It was a bang-bang play," Clowney said. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

Clowney was not flagged on the play. But it still might cost him.