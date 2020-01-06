Eagles OT Peters won't retire, plans to play in 2020

Jason Peters turns 38-years-old in 16 days and will be a free agent in March. The veteran left tackle has no plans to retire.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' 17-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Peters said he wants to continue his NFL career. The question is whether that will be in Philly or elsewhere.

"I told 'em I wanted to play another year. I still can get it done," Peters said, via the Philly Inquirer. "If I couldn't get it done, I'd just walk away, but I can still go.

"I want to be here ... but the nature of this business, sometimes they move on. We'll have to see."

The Eagles drafted tackle Andre Dillard in the first round in 2019. The rookie was selected to be Peters' eventual replacement. The question is whether he's ready. Dillard showed flashes but struggled this season when forced into the starting lineup due to injuries. The young player has potential, but it takes time to become a stud tackle.

Part of the Eagles' offseason questions will surround whether they're ready to hand the LT reins to Dillard yet or give it another season with Peters.

Peters remains one of the top left tackles in the NFL when he's healthy and right. Pro Football Focus rated him its No. 6 OT this season. Questions about durability as he ages begin to come to the forefront. He missed three games this season and has battled through injury the past several. The nine-time Pro Bowler wasn't his normal brick-wall self, getting beat to the edge more than we're used to seeing.

In a league with a scarcity of capable blindside blockers, however, there is no question Peters would have a job as long as he wants one.

"I still got juice in the tank," Peters said. "Whether they sign me back here or not, I'm going to play another year, or two. I want to set the bar for other guys to come, instead of getting pushed out of the game -- if you can still play at an older age -- Tom Brady, I can name some guys -- if you can still go, why not open the door for the guys behind you by changing perceptions of when careers should end.

"That's what I want to do. I got all the accolades, the All-Pros, the Pro Bowls, the Super Bowl. As long as I can play, I'm gonna go."

The ball now appears in the Eagles' court about whether that future is in Philly.