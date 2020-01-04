NFL wild-card stats and records: Henry's historic dominance

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from NFL playoff games. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of the Wild Card Round.

» Derrick Henry had a career day in the Titans' win that eliminated the Patriots from the playoffs. His 182 rush yards are the most by any player in a single playoff game against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era (since 2000). Henry had 204 scrimmage yards, bringing him to 444 career playoff scrimmage yards. He ranks second in scrimmage yards in the Super Bowl era for a player in their first three career playoff games. Only Arian Foster (510) had more.

» The Titans' 71 pass yards are the fewest by any team in a playoff win since the 2009 Ravens (34) defeated the Patriots in the playoffs. That matchup was the last time New England played in the Wild Card Round.

» Tight end Anthony Firkser's 12-yard receiving TD put the Titans on the board in their win over New England. Firkser is the first player from Harvard to score a TD in the playoffs in NFL history.

» Ryan Tannehill (five) is the quarterback with the second-most wins head-to-head against Tom Brady since 2001, including playoffs. Only Peyton Manning (six) has more such wins over Brady.

» The Patriots' loss to the Titans marked the first time in Tom Brady's playoff career that he threw zero pass TDs and a pick-six. It was the first such game of his career since Week 7, 2013, when the Patriots lost to the Jets 30-27 in overtime.

» Deshaun Watson is the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era with a pass touchdown, a rush TD, no giveaways and a fourth-quarter comeback in a playoff game. He joins Hall of Famer Ken Stabler in the 1976 Divisional Round and Hall of Famer Bart Starr in "The Ice Bowl" in 1967 as the only players to do so.

» The Bills led 16-0 before the Texans got their first score in the third quarter, but the Texans were able to pull out a 22-19 win in overtime. With Bill O'Brien as head coach, Houston was previously 0-22 when trailing by at least 16 points in a game, including postseason.

» J.J. Watt returned to action 69 days after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 8. Watt had 1.0 sack, marking his first postseason game with a full sack since the Texans' 2012 win over the Bengals in the Wild Card Round (Watt has played in four playoff games since then, including Saturday's matchup). Watt also had two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss in the Texans' win.

» Deshaun Watson is the third quarterback age-24 or younger to record a comeback of at least 16 points in a postseason game since at least 2000. He joins Andrew Luck in a 2013 AFC Wild Card Game and Marcus Mariota in a 2017 AFC Wild Card Game as the only such players to do so. Both Luck and Mariota did so against the Chiefs.

» How impressive was Josh Allen's first career playoff drive? His 42-yard run was the longest rushing play of the Bills' 2019 season (including postseason) and his 16-yard TD reception on a pass from wide receiver John Brown was the longest playoff receiving TD by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. The previous longest playoff receiving TD by a quarterback was Marcus Mariota's 6-yard pass to himself in a 2017 AFC Wild Card Game.

» The Bills-Texans matchup marked the first playoff game in the Super Bowl era in which two quarterbacks had at least 50 rush yards each. Deshaun Watson had 55 rush yards in the Texans' win and Josh Allen had 92. Both quarterbacks led their respective teams in rushing. This is the first time since 1950 that opposing starting quarterbacks led their teams in rush yards in a playoff game.

» John Brown threw a 16-yard pass TD to Josh Allen on the first drive of the Bills' loss to the Texans. He also found Devin Singletary for a 28-yard pass TD in the Bills' Week 13 win over the Cowboys. Brown is the third wide receiver since 2010 with at least two pass TDs in a season (including playoffs). He joined Antwaan Randle El (two in 2010) and Odell Beckham Jr. (two in 2018) as the only players to do so.

» Josh Allen is the second quarterback since 1975 with at least a 15-yard reception and at least a 15-yard rush in a playoff game. The other? Hall of Famer John Elway in Super Bowl XXII.