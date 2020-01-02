ATN Podcast: 2019 Wild Card Weekend preview

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

A room filled with heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler preview each of the upcoming games in the first round of the playoffs starting with Wesstivus (Bills at Texans)(4:42). NFL Network's Mike Giardi calls in to discuss Tom Brady and the Patriots taking on the Titans (20:10). The heroes breeze through some important halftime news and coaching updates (40:20) before previewing the Sunday games between the Vikings and Saints (1:05:20) and the Seahawks and Eagles (1:14:01).

LISTEN to the podcast here:

SUBSCRIBE to the podcast on Apple Podcast and Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music
Print
"Chargers GM on Rivers: Will 'look at every po..."
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo