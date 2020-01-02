ATN Podcast: 2019 Wild Card Weekend preview

A room filled with heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler preview each of the upcoming games in the first round of the playoffs starting with Wesstivus (Bills at Texans)(4:42). NFL Network's Mike Giardi calls in to discuss Tom Brady and the Patriots taking on the Titans (20:10). The heroes breeze through some important halftime news and coaching updates (40:20) before previewing the Sunday games between the Vikings and Saints (1:05:20) and the Seahawks and Eagles (1:14:01).

