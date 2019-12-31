J.J. Watt activated, expected to play some vs. Bills

J.J. Watt returned to the practice field last week. He'll hit the playing field this week.

The Texans activated the pass rusher off injured reserve, per the league transaction wire. Watt is expected to play in some capacity in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Bills, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

What's less certain after sitting out the past two months with a torn pectoral is how many snaps Watt can handle. He said his legs are there and the strength in his upper body on the side of his injury has returned, Palmer added. Watt just doesn't believe he's ready to go for an entire game yet.

The star defensive end progressed from individual drills to team periods last week and continued practicing Tuesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has said he anticipates Watt playing, as do his own teammates. He'll be needed for more than just an emotional lift. Houston finished the regular season ranked last among playoff teams in total defense and last in the AFC in scoring defense.

In another Texans move, safety Tayshaun Gipson has been placed on injured reserve, Palmer added.